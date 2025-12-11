NBA Cup Odds: Thunder Set as Massive Favorites Ahead of Semifinals, Knicks Second
Another season, another chance for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder to win the NBA Cup. OKC was the runner-up to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024-25 season, but it is set as a massive favorite to win the NBA Cup after blowing out the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
OKC is now -230 in the odds at DraftKings (an implied probability of 69.7 percent) heading into Saturday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs upset the Los Angeles Lakers in the quarterfinals even with Victor Wembanyama out, and it's unclear if the star will be able to return on Saturday from his calf injury.
Oddsmakers have set the Thunder as 10.5-point favorites in that matchup.
In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks and Jalen Brunson are favored to reach the NBA Cup Final, as they defeated the Toronto Raptors in dominant fashion on Tuesday. Another team pulled off an upset in the quarters as well, as the Orlando Magic (1.5-point underdogs) knocked off the Miami Heat to advance to the NBA Cup Semifinals.
Orlando is down star forward Franz Wagner (ankle), leading to the Knicks (4.5-point favorites) jumping to second in the odds to win the Cup. New York is still a ways back from OKC, sitting at +425 (an implied probability of just 19.05 percent).
New York has struggled the Magic at times this season, going 1-2 against them with the last win coming at Madison Square Garden earlier this month. Can New York -- which has struggled on the road -- win a game on a neutral floor in Las Vegas?
Even if the Knicks are able to pull off a win against Orlando, oddsmakers aren't giving them much of a chance against the Thunder, who have lost just one game this season.
Here's a look at the odds for each of these teams to win the NBA Cup ahead of the semis on Saturday.
Latest Odds to Win the NBA Cup
- Oklahoma City Thunder: -230
- New York Knicks: +425
- San Antonio Spurs: +850
- Orlando Magic: +850
