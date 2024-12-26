Former WVU RB Wendell Smallwood Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Charges
Earlier this fall, former West Virginia running back Wendell Smallwood was charged with multiple fraud felonies. He pled guilty to submitting fraudulent tax returns and applications for hundreds of thousands of dollars in COVID-19 aid programs in a recent court appearance. The 30-year-old will be sentenced in May.
"(Wendell Smallwood) took full responsibility for his actions," his lawyer, Mark Sheppard, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "He recognizes that this is but the first step to try to begin to make amends to the government and to those closest to him. He will continue to do so."
During his time at West Virginia (2013-15), Smallwood rushed for 2,462 yards and 12 touchdowns on 425 carries. In his final year in the Old Gold and Blue, he was the Big 12's leading rusher with 1,549 yards.
The Philadelphia Eagles selected Smallwood in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, where he won a Super Bowl in 2018. He also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders.
