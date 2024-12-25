Mountaineers Now

The Three Things at the Top of Darian DeVries' Christmas Wish List

What does the WVU men's basketball coach want for Christmas?

West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries
West Virginia University head coach Darian DeVries / Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI
Merry Christmas, everyone!

Before I went to sleep last night, I snuck into the WVU basketball practice facility and happened to stumble upon WVU men's head basketball coach Darian DeVries' Christmas wish list that I thought I should share with you.

Okay, that didn't really happen, but I have a pretty good feeling of what would be on that list if such a thing existed.

A healthy squad

The Mountaineers limped into the Christmas break with three key players nursing injuries. Tucker DeVries is battling a shoulder, Amani Hansberry an ankle, and Jayden Stone has yet to make his season debut with an undisclosed injury. DeVries has been asked several times about the status of Tucker and Stone, but has kept it short and sweet with his response of, "still the same" or "still day-to-day."

DeVries did, however, state after the Mercyhurst game that he didn't feel like Hansberry's injury was anything serious and that he should be good moving forward. If the Mountaineers can get him and DeVries back for the start of Big 12 play, that'll be the best Christmas gift for the first-year head coach.

Consistent offense

West Virginia is winning games because of their defense right now. On the other end of the floor, it's been a two-man show, with Javon Small and Tucker DeVries pretty much carrying the load. At some point, a third option must emerge and a reliable one. Be it Amani Hansberry, Toby Okani, or Jonathan Powell, one of those guys has to take the next step. But as a team, West Virginia needs to clean up a lot offensively. DeVries has mentioned a handful of times that they find themselves in way too many long scoring droughts. Those droughts can cost you a game in league play.

NCAA Tournament appearance

This one is pretty obvious, huh? But for a coach in his first year on the job with an entirely new roster in what is the deepest league in the country, uh, yeah, there's no guarantee that you'll be dancing come March. Punching a ticket to the NCAA Tournament would. be a massive accomplishment for DeVries as he tries to get the program back where it should be.

