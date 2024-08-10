How Zach Frazier & Beanie Bishop Did in Their NFL Debut with Steelers
A pair of former West Virginia Mountaineers made their NFL debut Friday night on the same field - center Zach Frazier and cornerback Beanie Bishop. The end result wasn't what they had hoped for, falling to the Houston Texans 20-12, but they did make some plays and got their feet wet in the league.
Veteran Nate Herbig got the start at center, but didn't have a swell night botching two snaps in the game. Frazier came in and made his impact felt right away, pushing two defenders out of the way for a seven-yard gain by running back Najee Harris on his first snap of the evening.
Frazier had a clean night in terms of snaps and did not allow a sack or much pressure for that matter. And as always, he was dominant in the ground game.
As for Beanie Bishop, he had an up and down performance. He recorded four tackles on the night, but didn't fare all that well in coverage, allowing a handful of catches. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin shared his thoughts on Bishop's outing.
“I thought he did some really good things tonight, but we got a lot of work in front of us and opportunities for a young guy like him to really round out his game from a detail perspective.”
The Steelers' next preseason game will take place next Saturday, August 17th, against the Buffalo Bills.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Josiah Trotter Explains Why He Turned Down Several Perennial Powers for WVU
WVU TE Kole Taylor Explains Why He's Not on College Football 25