Javon Small to Sport New Jersey Number with the Memphis Grizzlies
The 2025 NBA draft has come and gone, and with that, another West Virginia Mountaineer has entered the league. Guard Javon Small was selected 48th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, becoming the 42nd player in program history to be drafted into the NBA.
Shortly after the draft and before arriving in Memphis, Small was able to pick out his jersey number. He'll be wearing No. 10, making it his fourth different number since he stepped foot in college. He wore No. 1 and 12 at East Carolina, No. 12 at Oklahoma State, and No. 7 last season at West Virginia.
Although his time in Morgantown was brief, Small will go down as one of the best to ever put on a Mountaineer uniform. He had one of the best individual seasons in recent memory, averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, and shot 41% from the field and 35% from three-point range.
The work will begin real soon as Small and the Grizzlies will begin Summer League play on Saturday, July 5th at 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN+ against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
2026 QB Legend Bey Picks Tennessee Over West Virginia, Three Others
Bruce Irvin Smokes Marshall Fan Who Unjustifiably Called Him an 'NFL Draft Bust'
Ranking the Top Five WVU Players Who Would Have Broken the Bank in the NIL Era
WVU Found an Athletic OL Project With Big Upside in Justyn Lyles