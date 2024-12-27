Jevon Carter Gets Red Hot, Sets Season-High in Bulls' High Scoring Affair with Hawks
For whatever reason, former West Virginia guard Jevon Carter has seen his role decrease over the last two seasons, playing for the Chicago Bulls, the team he grew up watching.
The Maywood, Illinois native has only appeared in 14 games this year for the Bulls and has seen limited action when he does hit the floor. Thursday night, however, he saw extended minutes and made the most of it, finishing as the team's second-leading scorer on the night with 26 points. Carter connected on 9-of-15 shots, including 7-of-11 on attempts from three-point range. He also chipped in five assists, four rebounds, and a steal.
“I give him a lot of credit for doing what he did," Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said in his postgame press conference. "We were kind of dead in the water to start the game. We were down 9-2, and we weren’t playing well. He came in, and he gave us a huge boost. In that first quarter, he got fouled on two three-point shots. I think he made six threes in the first quarter. That was huge for us, that gave us some breathing room. And I’m happy for him just because of the amount of time that he puts in and the opportunities for him have been limited. But the ability, the maturity, just competitively to keep himself ready at all times is really impressive to see.”
Carter and the Bulls will be back at it Saturday night as they play host to the Milwaukee Bucks.
