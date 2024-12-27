WVU Loses Talented Young Offensive Lineman to the Transfer Portal
Friday morning, West Virginia On SI learned that West Virginia offensive lineman Kyle Altuner has entered his name into the transfer portal.
Altuner was expected to push for some playing time at center as a true freshman under the previous coaching staff until he suffered a lower-body injury that cost him several weeks and months of development.
Coming out of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland, Altuner chose the Mountaineers over offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Duke, Florida State, Liberty, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and several others.
He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
High school evaluation on Altuner:
Technically very sound football player. Seals and walls off defenders with ease in zone run blocking schemes, climbs quickly to the second level in gap schemes and pulls much better than your ordinary right tackle. The combination of his high-level diverse run-blocking scheme success and IQ make for a perfect fit at center, which is where he'll play at West Virginia. Good knee bend and plays with consistent control and balance in pass sets that will translate even by kicking inside. I'd expect WVU to take full advantage of his athleticism and get him pulling consistently to lead the way in the run game. My number one recruit in this class for the Mountaineers. Very few concerns.
