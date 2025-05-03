JJ Quinerly Outshines Teammate, No. 1 Pick Paige Bueckers in WNBA Debut
Although it may not have been the way she scripted her career at West Virginia to end, JJ Quinerly left the Mountaineer women's basketball program in better shape than she found it and will go down as one of the best players to ever don the uniform.
If we're being honest here, Quinerly's entire career in Morgantown went off the script, playing for three different head coaches - Mike Carey, Dawn Plitzuweit, and Mark Kellogg. She had several opportunities to leave via the transfer portal, and no one would have blamed her with the lack of stability on the coaching staff. Instead, she remained loyal and became a legend.
Last month, Quinerly was selected in the third round of the 2025 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. On Friday, she made her pro debut against the Las Vegas Aces and turned some heads with a 16-point performance, which led the team.
Quinerly shot 7/10 from the field and also recorded two assists, two rebounds, two steals, and a block in 13 minutes of action. Her teammate, No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, also had a solid first outing, posting 10 points and four rebounds, but in nearly double the playing time.
Quinerly and the Wings will play next Saturday against the Toyota Antelopes, a professional team from Japan.
