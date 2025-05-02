Which West Virginia Undrafted Free Agents Could Make a 53-Man Roster?
Only one Mountaineer was selected in the 2025 NFL draft last weekend, with offensive tackle Wyatt Milum being picked in the third round with the 89th overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Eight other Mountaineers, however, either signed undrafted free agent deals or were invited to rookie minicamps, which will begin in the coming week.
Those who signed undrafted free agent deals include long snapper Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans), wide receiver Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), defensive back Garnett Hollis Jr. (Tennessee Titans), defensive lineman, TJ Jackson (Seattle Seahawks), defensive lineman Fatorma (Mulbah) New York Jets, and tight end Kole Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals).
Which of these players has the best chance to secure a spot on the 53-man roster?
The answer may surprise you, but it’s probably Austin Brinkman.
Former WVU head coach Neal Brown constantly talked about how no one was better at his job in the country last season than Brinkman was delivering snaps to the punter. He will have competition, however, in the form of veteran Tucker Addington, but there’s a strong chance that Brinkman does enough to win the job in training camp.
As far as actual position players are concerned, Garnett Hollis Jr. appears to have the easiest path, at least on paper. The Titans don’t have a ton of depth at the cornerback spot, so if he shows some promise in rookie minicamp and throughout the off-season, he could play his way into the mix.
Garrett Greene is making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver and is going to a place that has a ton of them, so it’s highly unlikely that he’ll make the cut as a rookie.
Kole Taylor enters a crowded tight end room in Cincinnati and will have to really impress to even have a shot at making the active roster.
Fatorma Mulbah and TJ Jackson will likely be auditioning for the other 31 teams in the league in the preseason as teams are always on the search for defensive line help. They can play their way into playing time elsewhere with strong showings this August.
Offensive lineman Nick Malone (Miami Dolphins) and linebacker Ty French (San Francisco 49ers) did not sign undrafted free agent deals and are instead rookie minicamp invitees, meaning they are helping fill out rosters for the time being.
