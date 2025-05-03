Joe Mazzulla, Deuce McBride to Square Off in Eastern Conference Semifinals
A pair of former West Virginia Mountaineer guards will square off in the NBA playoffs, beginning on Monday.
Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla and New York Knicks guard Miles "Deuce" McBride will meet in a best-of-seven series to determine who will play in the Eastern Conference finals.
Mazzulla is in his third year as the Celtics' lead man and is looking to defend last year's championship. The 36-year-old has quickly become one of the best coaches in the NBA, compiling a 182-64 record, giving him a .740 winning percentage.
The Celtics made easy work of the Orlando Magic in round one, taking the series in five games and winning by an average of 16.5 points per game.
As for Deuce and the Knicks, they took down the Detroit Pistons in six. McBride struggled on the offensive end in the series, shooting a combined 8/30 from the floor and 5/19 from three-point range.
McBride's game-by-game performances in Round 1 vs. Detroit
Game 1: 0 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, 1 steal, 0/3 FG (0/2 3FG), 15 minutes.
Game 2: 8 points, 0 assists, 1 rebound, 0 steals, 3/7 FG (2/4 3FG), 13 minutes.
Game 3: 3 points, 0 assists, 1 rebound, 0 steals, 1/4 FG (1/2 3FG), 9 minutes.
Game 4: 5 points, 0 assists, 1 rebound, 0 steals, 1/5 FG (1/5 3FG), 19 minutes.
Game 5: 4 points, 1 assist, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 2/7 FG (0/3 3FG), 22 minutes.
Game 6: 3 points, 1 assist, 1 rebound, 0 steal, 1/4 FG (1/3 3FG), 17 minutes.
Game one of the series between Boston and New York will tip off on Monday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Javon Small Receives an Invite to the 2025 NBA Draft Combine
No. 16 West Virginia Looks to Keep its Big 12 Momentum Against Texas Tech
Which West Virginia Undrafted Free Agents Could Make a 53-Man Roster?