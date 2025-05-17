Mountaineers Now

Joe Mazzulla's Celtics Eliminated, Enters Offseason Filled with Question Marks

The former West Virginia guard won't be going back-to-back with his squad in the NBA.

Schuyler Callihan

May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla coaches against the New York Knicks during the first quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Just one year after winning the NBA championship, former West Virginia guard and Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had a short run in the 2025 playoffs and will enter an offseason filled with major question marks.

Friday night, the Celtics were eliminated by the New York Knicks after forcing a game six in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Once Jayson Tatum went down with an Achilles injury, it completely altered the Celtics' chances of advancing. It's still a deep and talented roster without him, but he's a game-changer and his absence proved to be costly for the defending champs.

Tatum recently had successful surgery to repair the Achilles, but an official timetable for his return has not been determined. His father, however, expects him to miss roughly 8-9 months, according to NBA insider Marc Spears.

The expectation from many around the league is that Boston's roster will look significantly different next season. Veteran Al Horford will either retire or move on. Kristaps Porzingis will be owed $30 million next year, so he could be part of a trade. They'll be among the many teams that at least throw their hat into the ring for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, which will not only help them in their attempt to build a sustainable winner but also make up for the loss of Jayson Tatum in the short term.

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

