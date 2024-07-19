Knicks Don't Appear Interested in Trading Miles McBride
Before he turned into a quality bench piece for the New York Knicks, former West Virginia guard Miles "Deuce" McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension back in December.
The deeper things got into the season, McBride gained the trust of head coach Tom Thibodeau and began to see more playing time on a regular basis. McBride finished the season averaging 8.3 points per game on 41% shooting from three and even posted a pair of 20-point performances in the playoffs.
Finishing the year in that fashion led everyone to believe he had cemented himself as the backup to Jalen Brunson. A few days ago, the Knicks elected to bring in 30-year-old Cam Payne on a one-year deal which immediately raised concern for McBride's future.
According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, McBride's role is not expected to change.
"The Knicks still anticipate McBride will be in their top eight. His rehab from a toe injury remains right on schedule, according to a league source with knowledge of his health. Doctors expect him to return to basketball activities before training camp begins," Katz writes. "But the Knicks also view McBride as more of an off-ball player than an on-ball facilitator. Payne can handle the rock, has playoff experience, is a notoriously hard worker and — the cherry on top — is a close friend of Bridges from their days with the Phoenix Suns."
SNYtv's Ian Begley also reported the Knicks desire to keep McBride in the fold.
"One note on Miles McBride: I don't think Knicks signing Cam Payne is a direct reflection of how they view McBride. They had no interest in including McBride in Mikal Bridges deal & have said this offseason that they view McBride as an off-ball guard who can also handle the ball."
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
Marcus Simms Gets Another Shot in the NFL
Three Mountaineers Selected on Day 2 of MLB Draft
How Much NFL Talent Does WVU Produce vs. Other Big 12 Schools?