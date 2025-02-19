Miles McBride Announces Exciting News During NBA All-Star Break
Very few things can rival the feeling of being at the highest level of your profession, but becoming a father is one of them.
Over the weekend, former West Virginia basketball guard Miles "Deuce" McBride and his girlfriend, Ana Zortea, announced that they are expecting their first child, Ace McBride.
McBride signed a three-year, $13 million extension with the New York Knicks in December of 2023, meaning his deal runs through the end of the 2026-27 season. If he continues to play a key role on the Knicks' bench, he'll earn himself an even bigger payday in two years, which will be perfect timing for a little one entering the world.
In 44 games this season, Deuce is averaging nine points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 41% from the floor and 37% from three-point range.
McBride and the Knicks are currently 36-18, which is good for third place in the Eastern Conference. They'll play their first game following the All-Star break tomorrow night at home against the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Former WVU QB, Assistant Ja'Juan Seider Accepts Big-Time Job with Title Contender
What the ESPN BPI Says About West Virginia's Chances of Sweeping Cincinnati
WATCH: Darian DeVries Cincinnati Preview Press Conference
Quick Hits: Cincinnati Preview, Free Throw Disparity, Life on the Bubble + More