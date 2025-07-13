Five Draft-Eligible WVU Underclassmen With Huge Summer Decisions Ahead
The 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft will begin tonight at 6 p.m. ET as teams will make selections for the first three rounds. Tomorrow will be the big day for the 30 clubs as they'll finish the 20-round draft by starting in round four.
West Virginia doesn't have one of the top players in the country like they did a year ago with JJ Wetherholt, but they should have a handful of players selected, many of whom will have the option to return to school. Instead of listing every draft-eligible player, we take a closer look at the underclassmen who could be selected and will have a decision to make if they hear their name called.
OF Skylar King
King struggled mightily down the stretch, particularly in postseason play, so you have to wonder how much that took a hit to his stock heading into the draft. Still, he's a speedy, athletic outfielder who can hit and drive the ball deep on occasion. Not quite Victor Scott II, but the tools are there for him to develop into a serious prospect down the line.
Round Projection: 15-20
UTL Sam White
White's stock may be a lot higher than I'm projecting, simply because of his versatility. He can sit behind the dish, play the outfield, and even take residency at the corner infield spots. When you combine that with a career .310 batting average and a hint of power, you'll get the attention of scouts.
Round Projection: 15-20
C Logan Sauve
Sauve will need to become stronger defensively to be considered a top prospect, but the bat certainly plays. Successful hitting catchers are hard to come by, so it's hard to gauge exactly what his value is. I'm expecting him to get selected in the middle rounds, which could leave the door open to returning.
Round Projection: 10-15
P Carson Estridge
Across 32 appearances in his first two seasons, Estridge was the go-to guy out of the bullpen for the Mountaineers, although he did make nine starts. This year, he took a big step back, thanks to opposing teams taking him yard eight times. Giving up that many homers in 48.1 innings of work is not ideal.
Round Projection: 18-20 or undrafted
P Robby Porco
Porco has a big frame (6'8", 235 lbs), which should allow him to increase his velocity in the next few years. He had a rough go of it during his first two years in Morgantown, but flashed signs of promise this season, lowering his ERA to 4.64, cutting it nearly in half from the year prior. In all likelihood, he'll need to come back to improve his stock.
Round Projection: 20 or undrafted
