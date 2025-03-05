One Stat Indicates West Virginia is All But a Lock to Make the NCAA Tournament
It wasn't easy, but then again, no win in this league ever comes that way. Darian DeVries and the West Virginia Mountaineers were able to earn a split of the Utah trip by erasing a 12-point deficit to earn the season sweep of the Utah Utes.
Although Utah is not projected to make the NCAA Tournament, or anywhere near the bubble for that matter, last night's game was considered a Quad 1 win of the Mountaineers, marking their sixth of the season.
For a game to qualify for Quad 1 status on the road, the home team must be ranked in the top 75 of the NCAA's NET Rankings. Heading into the game, Utah was ranked 64th. Even after the loss, they still sit comfortably within that top 75, dropping just two spots to 66.
While DeVries and Co. would probably be more comfortable heading into Selection Sunday with one or two more wins, they may be in good shape as it is.
There are 23 teams in the country who have won at least six Quad 1 games and West Virginia is now one of them. The other 22 teams are either locks to make the tournament or very likely to punch their ticket, which should make WVU fans feel pretty good about their chances.
The 23 teams with Quad 1 wins?
Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kentucky, Purdue, Oregon, Houston, Michigan, Illinois, Arizona, UCLA, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Maryland, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Florida, Duke, Memphis, and West Virginia.
The other thing that's in West Virginia's favor is that the bubble is incredibly weak this year. Even if WVU loses to UCF at home on Saturday and is a one-and-done in Kansas City at the Big 12 tournament, it's still going to take a lot of other things to happen for them to get knocked out.
