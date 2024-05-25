RaeQuan Battle Completes Pre-Draft Workout with Trail Blazers
West Virginia guard RaeQuan Battle did not receive an invite to the 2024 NBA Combine, but he will be going through a series of pre-draft workouts with teams around the league. On Thursday, Battle completed the first of his workouts with the Portland Trail Blazers.
In just 22 games as a Mountaineer, Battle averaged 16.1 points, four rebounds, one steal, and 0.7 assists per game while shooting 40% from the field and 33.9% from three-point range. Battle does not populate many of the NBA mock drafts out there on the interwebs and is most likely a candidate to be signed as an undrafted free agent. Once signed, Battle will have the opportunity to show off his skillset during the NBA Summer League where he can either earn a spot on the NBA roster or with the franchise's G League affiliate.
