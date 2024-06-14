Who Could Be the Next Recruit to Commit to WVU?
West Virginia has made a lot of progress with its 2025 recruiting class over the past couple of weeks and in just a matter of days, they could be adding a few more pieces to the mix.
On Saturday, Richmond, Virginia cornerback Deuce Edwards will be revealing his college destination and will be choosing between Virginia Tech and WVU. A couple of months ago, I would have leaned in the direction of the Hokies, but the official visit to Morgantown earlier this month not only closed the gap but I believe pushed them to the top of the leaderboard.
June 17th, defensive back Sammy Etienne will shut his recruitment down and pick between Kansas State and West Virginia. The Mountaineers are in a terrific position heading into the weekend and I'd go as far as calling them the favorites at this point. That being said, that could all change after spending a few days in Manhattan.
On Tuesday, the 18th, defensive lineman Wilnerson Telemaque will choose from West Virginia and Wisconsin. I do like West Virginia's position here, but Wisconsin has put in a lot of time and effort, making for a strong two-horse race down the stretch. This one could go either way.
June 19th, defensive lineman Amir Leonard-Jean Charles will decide between Syracuse and West Virginia. Last week, told me that the Mountaineers were "number one" on his list. I expect that to hold true come Wednesday.
A week from now, cornerback Cam Strong will settle on one of the following: Georgia Tech, NC State, West Virginia. I heard great things about Strong's visit to West Virginia and even put in a prediction for the Mountaineers on the Recruiting Hot Board. However, I heard similar strong feelings about his trip to NC State last weekend, so this one is a little unclear.
