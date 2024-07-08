RaeQuan Battle Remains Steady in Game 2 with the Hornets
RaeQuan Battle scored nine points, grabbed a pair of rebounds, and recorded a steal and dished an assist in 13 minutes in his second game with the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League California Classic Sunday night.
In two games, Battle is averaging 10.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and a steal per game.
Battle got on the board late in the second quarter when Xavier Simpson tossed the former Mountaineer an alley-oop. Then, followed with a deflection and a steal for an open floor two-handed slam dunk.
However, after shooting 4-6 from three-point range in the Hornets opener Saturday night, Battle missed his first four threes before he buried one in the fourth quarter. He finished the night shooting 4-8 from the field.
Battle spent one season at WVU and didn’t suit up for the Mountaineers until December after a legal battle over his eligibility, which helped pave the way for multiple college athletes across the country to receive immediate eligibility after transferring.
In his Mountaineer debut, he put up a season-high 29 points against Radford and replicated his effort in the following matchup versus Toledo before producing 24 points in game three versus Ohio State at Rocket Mortgage Arena.
Battle averaged 16.1 points per game in his lone season at West Virginia and put up nine 20-plus performances in 22 appearances during the season.
The Tulalip, Washington, native transferred to WVU after averaging 16.1 ppg in his second season at Montana State, including putting up a career-high 32 points against Sacramento State.
Battle and the Hornets will be back in action Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. EST and will stream on ESPN+.