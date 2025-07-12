Mountaineers Now

Ryan Bergert Fans 7 in Win Over Phillies, Including Punching Out Bryce Harper Twice

The former West Virginia pitcher puts together another solid outing.

Schuyler Callihan

Jul 11, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Bergert (38) delivers during the first inning against the against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Jul 11, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Ryan Bergert (38) delivers during the first inning against the against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It's way too early to start making any declarations, but Ryan Bergert could be the next former Mountaineer hurler to become a star in the big leagues. He's had his fair share of bumps early on, but for the most part, he's turned in some sharp outings, including last night against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bergert tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, while punching out seven and walking two, contributing to the 4-2 win. Those he fanned were Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper (2x), JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos. Between the six, they've combined to hit 1,187 home runs throughout their respective careers. Safe to say Bergert passed a pretty stiff challenge, although Castellanos and Schwarber each tagged him for a solo shot.

It's unknown when Bergert will make his next start due to the upcoming All-Star break. Managers will sometimes shuffle up the order of the rotation to either give guys extra rest or give their best starters the ball to start the second half. There's also the possibility that Bergert gets moved back to the bullpen as well.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

WVU Legend Oliver Luck is Back and He is Taking on a New Position of Influence

WVU Baseball Lands Big-Time Get as Colton Sims Flips from Vanderbilt

How to Watch JJ Wetherholt in the MLB Futures Game on Saturday Evening

Javon Small Signs Two-Way Deal with Memphis — What it Means for His NBA Future

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros