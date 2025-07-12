Ryan Bergert Fans 7 in Win Over Phillies, Including Punching Out Bryce Harper Twice
It's way too early to start making any declarations, but Ryan Bergert could be the next former Mountaineer hurler to become a star in the big leagues. He's had his fair share of bumps early on, but for the most part, he's turned in some sharp outings, including last night against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Bergert tossed 4.2 innings, allowing just two runs on three hits, while punching out seven and walking two, contributing to the 4-2 win. Those he fanned were Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper (2x), JT Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm, and Nick Castellanos. Between the six, they've combined to hit 1,187 home runs throughout their respective careers. Safe to say Bergert passed a pretty stiff challenge, although Castellanos and Schwarber each tagged him for a solo shot.
It's unknown when Bergert will make his next start due to the upcoming All-Star break. Managers will sometimes shuffle up the order of the rotation to either give guys extra rest or give their best starters the ball to start the second half. There's also the possibility that Bergert gets moved back to the bullpen as well.
