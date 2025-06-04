Victor Scott II Robs Top Prospect Jac Caglianone of First Major League Hit
When it rains, it pours. The same can be said when things are going well, too. They may no longer be directly tied together, but West Virginia baseball and Victor Scott II are both in the news and for good reason.
The former Mountaineer outfielder is in a little bit of a slump at the plate, but he's still doing his thing in the outfield, as proven evident yesterday.
Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone (No. 10 in all of MLB) made his major league debut on Tuesday and scorched a ball to deep right-center field for what looked like his first big league knock. However, Scott's speed and athleticism allowed him to get to a good spot, leap, and snatch the ball out of the air, robbing Caglianone.
Cagalianone did end up registering two hits on the day, but Scott made him earn his first.
Scott has made several web gem catches early in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, which has helped him become an everyday player, along with his speed. Despite the aforementioned slump, Scott's bat has played much better this season, seeing a 71-point increase (.250) in his batting average from 2024, and over a 100-point increase in his on-base (.325) and slugging (.339) percentage.
