Mountaineers Now

Victor Scott II Robs Top Prospect Jac Caglianone of First Major League Hit

West Virginia baseball is having quite a run.

Schuyler Callihan

Jun 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) leaps and catches a line drive hit by Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jac Caglianone (not pictured) during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jun 3, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Victor Scott II (11) leaps and catches a line drive hit by Kansas City Royals designated hitter Jac Caglianone (not pictured) during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

When it rains, it pours. The same can be said when things are going well, too. They may no longer be directly tied together, but West Virginia baseball and Victor Scott II are both in the news and for good reason.

The former Mountaineer outfielder is in a little bit of a slump at the plate, but he's still doing his thing in the outfield, as proven evident yesterday.

Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone (No. 10 in all of MLB) made his major league debut on Tuesday and scorched a ball to deep right-center field for what looked like his first big league knock. However, Scott's speed and athleticism allowed him to get to a good spot, leap, and snatch the ball out of the air, robbing Caglianone.

Cagalianone did end up registering two hits on the day, but Scott made him earn his first.

Scott has made several web gem catches early in his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, which has helped him become an everyday player, along with his speed. Despite the aforementioned slump, Scott's bat has played much better this season, seeing a 71-point increase (.250) in his batting average from 2024, and over a 100-point increase in his on-base (.325) and slugging (.339) percentage.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Beanie Bishop Suggests One Change Should Be Made to the Backyard Brawl

Beanie Bishop stomps and wipes feet on Pitt Logo Following Steelers Practice

Ofri Naveh Follows Former West Virginia Coach to New School

Is This the Year WVU's Aaron Beasley, Jim Carlen Get Into the Hall of Fame?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Mountaineers in the Pros