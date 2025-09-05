Week 1 NFL Schedule for Every West Virginia Football Alum
The start of the 2025 NFL season is finally here!
The West Virginia Mountaineers have nine former players on active NFL rosters heading into Week 1. Those players are: Dante Stills, David Sills V, Rex Sunahara, Austin Brinkman, Wyatt Milum, Geno Smith, Rasul Douglas, Colton McKivitz, and Zach Frazier.
For WVU fans who are excited to continue to follow along with their former Mountaineers at the next level. This is your all-in-one guide. Here's a look at what time, network, and the opponent for each former Mountaineer this weekend.
DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)
Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
WR David Sills V (Atlanta Falcons)
Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: FOX
LS Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns)
Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: FOX
LS Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans)
Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams
Kickoff Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
OL Wyatt Milum (Jacksonville Jaguars)
Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: FOX
QB Geno Smith (Las Vegas Raiders)
Opponent: at New England Patriots
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
CB Rasul Douglas (Miami Dolphins)
Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
OT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)
Opponent: at Seattle Seahawks
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV Network: FOX
C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Opponent: at New York Jets
Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV Network: CBS
For the full TV guide of all the NFL games for Week 1, click here.
The Mountaineers also have four players on NFL practice squads: Kyzir White (Tennessee Titans), Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Beanie Bishop Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys). They also have two players on the reserve spots: Yodny Cajuste (Miami Dolphins) and Bryce Ford-Wheaton (New York Giants).
Check back early next week for a full update on your Mountaineers in the Pros.
