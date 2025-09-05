Mountaineers Now

Week 1 NFL Schedule for Every West Virginia Football Alum

There are nine former WVU players on active NFL rosters heading into Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. Here is how you can see them all in action.

Former WVU QB Geno Smith playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The start of the 2025 NFL season is finally here!

The West Virginia Mountaineers have nine former players on active NFL rosters heading into Week 1. Those players are: Dante Stills, David Sills V, Rex Sunahara, Austin Brinkman, Wyatt Milum, Geno Smith, Rasul Douglas, Colton McKivitz, and Zach Frazier.

For WVU fans who are excited to continue to follow along with their former Mountaineers at the next level. This is your all-in-one guide. Here's a look at what time, network, and the opponent for each former Mountaineer this weekend.

DL Dante Stills (Arizona Cardinals)

Opponent: vs. New Orleans Saints

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

WR David Sills V (Atlanta Falcons)

Opponent: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

LS Rex Sunahara (Cleveland Browns)

Opponent: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

LS Austin Brinkman (Houston Texans)

Opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

Kickoff Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

OL Wyatt Milum (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Opponent: vs. Carolina Panthers

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

QB Geno Smith (Las Vegas Raiders)

Opponent: at New England Patriots

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

CB Rasul Douglas (Miami Dolphins)

Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

OT Colton McKivitz (San Francisco 49ers)

Opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Network: FOX

C Zach Frazier (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Opponent: at New York Jets

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Network: CBS

For the full TV guide of all the NFL games for Week 1, click here.

The Mountaineers also have four players on NFL practice squads: Kyzir White (Tennessee Titans), Garrett Greene (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Beanie Bishop Jr. (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Will Grier (Dallas Cowboys). They also have two players on the reserve spots: Yodny Cajuste (Miami Dolphins) and Bryce Ford-Wheaton (New York Giants).

Check back early next week for a full update on your Mountaineers in the Pros.

