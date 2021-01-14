Daxter Miles Jr. Set to Return to the NBA's G-League

A new season is about to begin for this former Mountaineer hoops star.

Former West Virginia men's basketball guard Daxter Miles Jr. will be returning to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for his 2nd season with the team and his 3rd season in the NBA's G-League.

Miles Jr. spent parts of two seasons with the Northern Arizona Suns where he averaged 12.7 points, 3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. There was some talk that Miles Jr. could get the call up to the NBA and join former West Virginia teammate Jevon Carter with the Phoenix Suns, but that never came to fruition. Shortly after those rumors surfaced, Miles Jr. was traded to the Mad Ants, the G-League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers.

In 21 games with the Mad Ants last season, Miles Jr. averaged 14.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, while shooting 43% from the field.

This season, the G-League is expecting to play in a bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida due to the ongoing concerns of the pandemic. The NBA played in a bubble over the summer to finish out the 2019-20 season and pulled it off without a single positive COVID-19 test. The league hopes to begin the season in early February but a schedule has not been finalized at this time.

WVU BASKETBALL ARTICLES

Big 12 Standings, Weekly Schedule

West Virginia Basketball National Title Odds

ESPN Bracketology Update

Bob Huggins Provides Injury Update on Isaiah Cottrell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.