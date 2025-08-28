Mountaineers Now

WVU's Garrett Greene, Beanie Bishop Sign NFL Practice Squad Deals

A pair of former Mountaineers get another opportunity.

Schuyler Callihan

Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Aug 23, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The NFL is a tough business. Every coach and GM will tell you they dread cut-down day every single year because they hate to have that conversation with so many players, telling them that they're not good enough or that they don't have room on the roster to keep them.

Earlier this week, two notable former Mountaineers experienced the bad side of cut-down day as the Steelers cut cornerback Beanie Bishop and the Buccaneers cut wide receiver Garrett Greene. The good thing? Both have found their way back to their respective organizations as part of the practice squad.

Beanie Bishop

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. (31) celebrates after intercepting a Cincinnati Bengals pass during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Bishop's cut was more of an eyebrow raiser, considering how well he played as an undrafted free agent during his rookie campaign. He had some moments here and there where he got beat, but so do every corner and defensive back that plays the game. As he did in his lone season with the Mountaineers, Bishop played the ball well in flight, notching seven passes defended and four interceptions. This offseason, Pittsburgh made a move to bring in 7X Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey, who is going to be their guy at the nickel position. For Bishop to see the field, some poor performance from Ramsey's backups would likely have to happen.

Garrett Greene

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Aug 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Garrett Greene (85) returns a kick-off against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver isn't supposed to be as easy as Garrett Greene has made it look. For a guy who has only spent a handful of months playing the position, he's well ahead of schedule. In the preseason, Greene caught all eight passes thrown in his direction and even had two decent returns in the punt game. Tampa Bay's wide receiver room is crowded with high-level talent, but Greene still made it tough on the Bucs' front office to leave him off the 53-man roster. Even if he never gets the call-up on gameday in Tampa, he's done enough to prove he's worth taking a flier on. It's early, but Green's transition to receiver looks like it's going to pay off.

Published
Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

