2022 WR Omar Cooper Jr. Sets Decision Date

The Mountaineers have an opportunity to add another commitment on Wednesday.

West Virginia has already picked up two commitments this week in cornerback Jacolby Spells and running back Justin Williams. Now, more could be on the way as early as Wednesday with 2022 wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (6'1", 170 lbs) of Lawrence North HS in Indianapolis, IN set to make his college destination known on Wednesday.

Cooper informed Mountaineer Maven Tuesday evening that he will be making his decision on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and will be picking from Indiana and West Virginia.

Cooper took an official visit to West Virginia back in mid-June and it closed the gap on Indiana's lead in his recruitment. "It was amazing. It's an amazing environment and great people, especially the coaching staff," Cooper said. "I hung out with Coach Parker the most. We have a really good relationship and I'm getting closer and closer with him and the rest of the staff."

Aside from Indiana and West Virginia, Cooper also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Highlights + Evaluation of WVU RB Commit Justin Williams

WVU RB Target Ramon Brown Sets Decision Date

2022 Safety Steven Sannieniola Includes WVU in Top 3

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.