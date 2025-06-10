Decision Flipped: Why Noah Tishendorf Couldn’t Say No to West Virginia
West Virginia landed five commits on Monday to start an important recruiting week off with a bang. Two of them flipped their decisions to WVU shortly after visiting Morgantown over the weekend. Pass rusher Noah Tishendorf was one of those flips, turning in the black and orange of Oregon State for the Old Gold and Blue.
"It’s not easy going across the country, but I feel like god is putting all the right pieces together in my life, and I trust him," Tishendorf told West Virginia On SI about the decision to flip. "The attention to detail they have on the players they recruit, they make me feel like a priority, and they truly believe in me. The staff at WVU is amazing and makes my family feel better about being far from home, with them taking care of me."
As you would expect from a kid all the way out in Oregon, he didn't know much about the state or university until the recruitment process began. Tavon Austin, of course, was the one West Virginia-related thing he did know. After checking out the area over the weekend, he was blown away by everything Morgantown has to offer.
"The facilities were crazy, and Morgantown was a real college town with cool stuff around, like Cheat Lake. It was amazing."
In addition to Oregon State, Tishendorf also collected offers from Fresno State, Idaho, Montana, Montana State, Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wyoming, and a few others.
It's a good thing the Mountaineers got in the door when they did because they'll likely have to fight off other schools trying to make a late push after another solid campaign in 2025.
