Former WVU Star Ryan Bergert Makes Strong First Impression in Padres' Rotation
Former West Virginia pitcher Ryan Bergert made his major league debut a little over a week ago with the San Diego Padres, and after four consecutive scoreless outings, he got his shot to start a game on Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants.
Not only did Bergert pitch well, but he may have done enough to stay in the Padres' rotation for the time being. He went five innings and gave up two runs on six hits while striking out two and walking two. He induced 11 fly balls and six ground ball outs.
When Bergert made his debut, he became the 30th Mountaineer in program history to reach the bigs. At the time of his call-up from Triple-A El Paso, he had an ERA of 5.16 across five starts, punching out 24 batters in 22 innings of work. During his time in Morgantown, Bergert went 4-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 21 appearances, resulting in becoming a sixth-round pick of the Padres in 2021.
The Padres have not announced a starting pitcher for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, but that would be Bergert's next turn in the rotation. If he does get the start, he'll battle against Aaron Civale. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. on Roku TV.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
In the Gun Podcast: Inside Coach Rod's Spread Offense, Part 1
West Virginia Big Man Withdraws From Portal, Returns to Morgantown
West Virginia Signs St. Bonaventure Transfer Guard Chance Moore