BREAKING: Edge Rusher Devin Grant Commits to West Virginia
West Virginia has been actively recruiting the edge rusher position through both the transfer portal and the junior college ranks. Today, they land a commitment from Devin Grant, who started his career with Colorado and most recently played for Incarnate Word.
At Colorado, he appeared in three games during 2021 season, which allowed him to redshirt. He then would expand his role to appear in ten games during the 2022 season. In his Colorado career he totaled 271 snaps, 27 tackles, and 11 total quarterback pressures.
The 6'3" 225 225-pound edge rusher transferred down to the FCS level and committed to Incarnate Word for the 2023 season. He played 290 snaps and had an excellent Pro Football Focus grade of 80.0. He only registered 13 tackles, but had an impressive 15 quarterback pressures.
In his last season at Incarnate Word he had his most productive season of his collegiate career. He played 546 snaps and had 27 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 31 total quarterback pressures. He also tallied 11 tackles for loss.
Other bandits on the roster include senior Braden Siders (Wyoming) and sophomore Curtis Jones. West Virginia has also earned commitments from summer enrollees Keenan Eck (JUCO), Marshon Oxley (JUCO), and Carter Zuliani (High School).
Others who have contacted the Power Four bounce-back pass rusher in the portal include Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, James Madison, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, North Texas, and UConn. Coming out of high school, the San Antonio, Texas native held offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Oklahoma State, Rice, Tulane, Utah, and the previous coaching staff at West Virginia.
He has one season of eligibility remaining.
