Ex-LSU Wide Receiver TaRon Francis to Transfer to West Virginia

A big-time commitment is in for the Mountaineers, closing a deal with former LSU wide receiver TaRon Francis (6'1", 207 lbs).

He becomes the third receiver to pick West Virginia out of the transfer portal, joining DJ Epps (Troy) and Prince Strachan (USC).

Francis was ranked as the 267th-best player in the 2025 recruiting class by ESPN and was a consensus four-star recruit. He picked LSU over offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Troy, and several others.

With the coaching change taking place in Baton Rouge, Francis hit the portal to explore his options, and he finds himself teaming back up with his high school teammates from Edna Karr in Louisiana, (QB) John Johnson III, and (WR) Greg Wilfred.

Because he did not appear in any games this past season, Francis will be able to redshirt and will have all four years of eligibility remaining. Although he doesn't have any experience at this level, there's a strong chance he'll be a part of the rotation next fall.

West Virginia's updated wide receiver room

Jaden Bray*, Prince Strachan, DJ Epps, TaRon Francis, Keon Hutchins, Kedrick Triplett, Cyrus Traugh, Armoni Weaver, Landon Drumm, Malachi Thompson, Greg Wilfred, Robert Oliver, Charlie Hanafin, and Camden Pitchford.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR TaRon Francis, WR Prince Strachan (USC), OL Wes King (Wyoming), OL Devin Vass (Kansas State), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB Andrew Powdrell (UNLV), S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

West Virginia Receiver Jordan McCants Entered the Transfer Portal

West Virginia Beats Out Texas & Big 12 Foe for Offensive Line Transfer Wes King

Predicting Which Areas West Virginia Could Strike Next in the Transfer Portal

Neal Brown, North Texas Land Another West Virginia Transfer

West Virginia Signee Matt Sieg Named National High School Player of the Year