Is West Virginia Closing in on Another Transfer Portal Commitment?
West Virginia has made a lot of progress in recent weeks, filling out its roster for the 2024-25 season, and could be set to gain another commitment in the coming days.
UTSA guard transfer Marcus "Smurf" Millender is fresh off a visit to Morgantown and will be looking to shut down his recruitment in the near future.
Since entering the transfer portal, Millender has heard from the likes of Florida State, Georgia, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, VCU, Virginia Tech, and Wichita State, among others.
The 5'11", 180-pounder from Houston, Texas, has put up some ridiculously good shooting numbers in his first two years of college ball, ranking in the top 10 of three-point percentage this past season.
As a freshman at South Alabama, Smurf split time as a starter and bench piece and averaged 9.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from the field and 43% from beyond the arc. Yes, he shot the ball slightly better from range than he did from within the three-point line.
In his lone season with the Roadrunners, Millender saw his scoring production increase to 14.9 per game, with his shooting splits mirroring what he posted at USA. He did, however, get significantly better at the charity stripe, going from a 77% shooter to 87%.
The Mountaineers already have a strong backcourt duo, which consists of Honor Huff and Treysen Eaglestaff, but landing Millender would give Ross Hodge a quality option off the bench - something WVU lacked this past season under Darian DeVries.
Millender has two years of eligibility remaining.
