Which Football Transfers Have Visited West Virginia?
The spring transfer portal opened on April 16 for football, and ever since then, the West Virginia Mountaineers have been active trying to find the last pieces to the 105-player roster. They have been active extending offers and setting up visits.
Who has came to Morgantown for an official visit since April 16?
Ohio LB Shay Taylor - One year of eligibility remaining and has other visits set up to Wake Forest and Charlotte.
North Carolina WR Christian Hamilton - Three years of eligibility remaining and committed to West Virginia during his visit.
Missouri DL Eddie Kelly Jr. - One year of eligibility remaining and committed to West Virginia during his visit.
South Dakota LB Gary Bryant III - Two years of eligibility remaining and visited USC prior to West Virginia. He also plans to visit Syracuse.
Louisville LB Darius Thomas - Two years of eligibility remaining and committed to Oklahoma State shortly after visiting West Virginia.
South Carolina State WR Justin Smith-Brown - One year of eligibility remaining and West Virginia is his only known visit at this time.
Oklahoma OL Josh Aisosa - Four years of eligibility remaining and West Virginia is his only known visit at this time.
Appalachian State CB Nick Taylor - Three years of eligibility remaining and committed to West Virginia during his visit.
Northern Illinois TE Grayson Barnes - One year of eligibility remaining and committed to West Virginia during his visit.
Players to watch for a potential visit in the future:
SMU RB Jaylen Knighton
McNeese State WR Jer'Michael Carter
Georgia State CB Izaiah Guy
West Virginia currently has 99 players they are planning to have on the roster this fall, so spots are getting tight and every visit moving forward means WVU is very interested.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Announces the Signing of Treysen Eaglestaff
West Virginia Forward Abraham Oyeadier Enters the Transfer Portal
Ross Hodge Adds Jase Herl to the Coaching Staff
West Virginia Leaps into the Top 10 in a Pair of National Polls