North Texas Transfer Expected to Choose Between West Virginia and the NBA Draft
West Virginia head coach Ross Hodge is staying busy working the phones in the transfer portal, hoping to develop enough of a relationship and trust to land some of the best talent available. There is one player, however, who he won't have to deliver much of a pitch to - North Texas transfer Brenen Lorient.
According to Jon Chepkevich of DraftExpress, Lorient "is expected to follow Ross Hodge to WVU if he withdraws from the draft."
The withdrawal deadline for the 2025 NBA Draft is June 15th at 5 p.m. ET, but most players will make their decision well before then. The NBA Combine is from May 11-18th in Chicago, and those who are seriously considering a return to college will have their feedback returned in plenty of time.
Lorient was arguably the Mean Green's best player this past season despite not starting a single game. He averaged 11.7 points and 4.9 rebounds - both finishing second on the team - in addition to 1.4 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. At season's end, Lorient was named the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year and was an All-AAC selection.
Much of Lorient's offensive prowess is attacking the basket and putting pressure on the rim. He's not much of a threat from three-point land, but he can certainly knock down shots from deep when he takes them. This past season, he went 11/23 (47%), which is a 24% increase from the previous season on 10 more attempts.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Highlights & Scouting Report on New West Virginia Center Harlan Obioha
Ross Hodge Lands 7-Foot Forward Transfer as First Portal Commit
Sencire Harris Transfers to Big 12 Conference Foe