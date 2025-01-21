BREAKING: Princeton OL Transfer William Reed Commits to West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez is far from done retooling the West Virginia football roster as Tuesday afternoon, he secured a commitment from Princeton offensive line transfer William Reed.
The veteran lineman picked the Mountaineers over finalists Georgia Tech, Nebraska, and Virginia. He also received offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Memphis, Pitt, Stanford, UNLV, and Wake Forest.
"Coach Bicknell and Coach Dressler were awesome," Reed told West Virginia On SI. "Coach Bicknell's experience in the NFL is really impressive, not to mention his college experience. The facilities were some of the best I have seen on any visit. Probably the best. It seems like they are bringing in a lot of talent and want to turn things around quickly."
Coming out of Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington, Reed made the surprising decision to play at Princeton, passing up opportunities to play at Air Force, Army, Colorado, Duke, Hawai'i, Kansas, Michigan, Michigan State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and a few others.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
Offense: QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), OL William Reed (Princeton).
Defense: DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Jason Chambers (Appalachian State), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
