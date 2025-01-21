Score Predictions for No. 23 West Virginia vs. Arizona State
The West Virginia Mountaineers (13-4, 4-2) host the Arizona State Sun Devils (10-7, 1-5) Tuesday night for the first -ver meeting between the two programs. Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. and the action will broadcast on CBSSN.
Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 70, Arizona State 64
West Virginia is 3-1 this season after playing a ranked opponent, meaning they've been able to put the previous game behind them and focus on the task at hand. Heading into this game, it has a similar feeling to the Oklahoma State game, where they came off a massive win in the Phog over Kansas. WVU jumped out to a 32-7 lead over the Pokes, and while things got interesting for a nanosecond in the second half, the game was never really in jeopardy for the Mountaineers. Going into that Oklahoma State matchup, I thought there would be a chance of a hangover taking place.
Again, I have that same feeling heading into this matchup, but I believe the Sun Devils will be much more competitive than Oklahoma State was. Offensively, they've done a good job of finding their shots and getting to the free-throw line despite getting a little careless with the ball at times (over 13 turnovers per game).
The defensive end of the floor is where their issues lie. They're allowing over 72 points per contest. In their loss to UCF a week ago, the Knights shot 50% from the floor and 46% from three-point range. They put up 49 points in the first half alone en route to a 95-89 victory.
Arizona State doesn't create a ton of turnovers, which is a huge reason why they rank 332nd nationally in opponent field goals attempted per game (62.7). Teams haven't shot the lights out against them on a nightly basis as UCF did, but they tend to get more cracks at putting the ball in the hoop.
Assuming West Virginia takes care of the ball and does their thing defensively, they should be able to leave the Coliseum tonight with another win, but they'll be tested.
Prediction record: 13-4
Christopher Hall: West Virginia 77, Arizona State 67
West Virginia is coming off an emotional win against Iowa State on Saturday. The Mountaineers have had to dig deep as of late, dealing with multiple injuries and running out of capable bodies to spell key players during a brutal conference stretch. However, so have the Sun Devils.
Arizona State has been without Joson Sanon, a potential first-round NBA Draft pick, for four of the last five games, and leading scorer BJ Freeman battled in the loss to Cincinnati despite being landed on in the contest.
There is another bright spot for the Sun Devils. Freshman forward Jayden Quaintance is averaging 10.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a conference-high 3.2 blocks per game, and is the only player in the country to average at least 10 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.
West Virginia has gotten a spark off the bench from forward Amani Hansberry. The sophomore has hit 7-13 from three-point range the last two games and he may be the key to opening the offense for the Mountaineers if he can pull Quaintance from the rim and give the Big 12 leading scorer, Javon Small some room to operate.
Small put up 27 points against Iowa State and with the return of KJ Tenner, the senior may get some extra rest to help the Mountaineers finish late with the Sun Devils battling and remaining within striking distance late.
Arizona State is still figuring out life without Sanon and confidence is low with a 1-5 start in the Big 12, but I expect it to be close.
The Coliseum was packed on Saturday but with a nine o’clock Tuesday tip, the crowd may not be as effective to carry the Mountaineers past the finish line. Nonetheless, West Virginia has gotten some big buckets in big moments from the likes of guard Toby Okani, Joseph Yesufu, and Jonathan Powell, and I suspect, along with Small and Hansberry, the trend will continue and the Mountaineers will pull away late behind a stingy defense, 77-67.
Prediction record: 12-5
