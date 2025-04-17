BREAKING: West Virginia Adds Commitment from North Alabama O-Line Transfer
Thursday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers added another body along the offensive line, securing a commitment from North Alabama transfer Mickel Clay (6'5", 280 lbs).
Clay chose the Mountaineers over offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Bowling Green, Cal, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Kennesaw State, Mississippi State, Old Dominion, Ohio, Troy, Tulsa, UConn, UNLV, Western Kentucky, Western Michigan, and a few others.
Clay began his career at the College of DuPage at the junior college level before spending three seasons at North Alabama. He served as a depth piece at the start of his tenure there before developing into a starting right tackle.
Clay will have one year of eligibility remaining.
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez on the state of the offensive line following spring ball
"The o-line, all the starters are gone, and I think three of the backups are gone, so none of those guys have played. So, that’s a whole new thing. (offensive line) coach (Jack) Bicknell and (assistant offensive line) coach (Derek) Dressler and them probably have the hardest job just getting those guys [ready]. I still think we need – I don’t know if we’re deep enough and have the competition we have yet, but I think they’re trying hard and made progress. But anytime you have, at that position, a lot of inexperience, it makes you a little bit nervous."
