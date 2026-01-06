West Virginia Gets Massive Portal Commitment, Landing the Nation's Leading Rusher

The good news continues to flow in for the West Virginia Mountaineers as moments ago, they just secured a commitment from the nation's leading rusher, former Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook.

Cook did not play for Rich Rodriguez at Jax State, having just transferred there this past season after spending the first two years of his career at TCU. This past fall, Cook rushed for 1,659 yards and 16 touchdowns on 295 carries, showing he can be a workhorse out of the backfield, something West Virginia lacked this season, partially due to injuries.

Before the move to Jax State, Cook saw limited opportunities with the Horned Frogs, but had flashes here and there of the player he became in 2025. In his final season at TCU, he rushed for 460 yards and nine touchdowns on 119 carries.

The Round Rock, Texas native eclipsed the 100-yard mark in 10 of his 13 appearances this season, including a 218-yard day in a win over Sam Houston.

With Cook now in the mix, West Virginia has seven running backs on the roster — Martavious Boswell, Amari Latimer, Christopher Talley, Lawrence Autry, SirPaul Cheeks, and Andre Devine, in addition to Cook. He will slide right into the starting role and be the workhorse Rodriguez needs as he tries to figure out which of the four young true freshmen are ready to see game action beyond Amari Latimer. Boswell will likely be a part of the rotation as well.

Cook will have one year of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., RB Cam Cook, WR DJ Epps, WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

