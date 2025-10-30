West Virginia is One Step Closer to Landing Prized Top 25 Recruit
First-year West Virginia men's basketball head coach Ross Hodge is already winning over a strong portion of the fan base with the work he's done on the recruiting trail and the type of players he and his staff are in hot pursuit of.
So far, the Mountaineers have two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class — guard Kingston Whitty and center Aliou Dioum — and are hoping to add a major piece in the near future with guard Miles Sadler.
Last weekend, the four-star prospect from Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Arizona, took his visit to WVU to check out the facilities, get a better understanding of the staff's vision for him, and take in the environment of the Coal Rush football game against TCU.
Joe Tipton of On3 Sports is now reporting that Sadler has narrowed his list of options to six, with those being Maryland, Oklahoma, Tennessee, UCLA, and USC. Others who have offered, but appear to be out of the running, are Arizona State, Cal, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, Syracuse, Utah, and Washington.
In the summer of 2024, Salder participated in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey for Team Canada, where he averaged 13.9 points, four rebounds, 2.7 steals, and two assists per game while shooting 43% from the floor and 35% from three-point range.
According to ESPN, Sadler is the 23rd-best prospect in the country and the sixth-rated guard in his class.
West Virginia already has a couple of promising pieces to build into the future with in Amir Jenkins and DJ Thomas, who are freshmen on this year's team. Adding a talent like Sadler in addition to those two and the pair of recruits who are already committed in the 2026 class will give Ross Hodge a nice foundation heading into year two on the job.
There is no timeline as of now as to when a decision will be made, but one is expected rather soon. The early signing period begins November 12th and ends November 19th.
