Injury Updates on Khalil Wilkins, Jaylen Henderson, Malik Agbo + One Player Done for the Season
It's been one of those years for West Virginia. When it rains, it pours. The injuries continue to pile on an already beat-up group as the Mountaineers have now lost another player for the remainder of the season.
"Jordan Walker, who we thought was playing really well, he actually earned playing time from the last game down in Florida. He came in and was playing really well, and broke his arm, so he's out for the year. He was really impressive," head coach Rich Rodriguez revealed on his radio show Monday night.
"And then Malik Agbo, who we started at right tackle, got a high ankle sprain, so he's doubtful for this week, but we're hopeful that Ty'Kieast Crawford, who was starting before then, we're hoping he'll be back this week. It's one of those crazy deals."
At the quarterback spot, West Virginia will be in a similar situation as last week, with likely Scott Fox and Max Brown being the only two scholarship quarterbacks available.
"Max Brown should be healthy now. He was pretty healthy, and he could have gone in the last game, but I don't know if he was 100%. He should be better this week. There is a chance that Khalil (Wilkins) may be able to dress, but that's still kind of doubtful, so we're still kind of in the same situation with Max being a little healthier."
When asked about redshirt senior Jaylen Henderson, who has missed the last few games, Rodriguez said, "No. He's getting better, but it's still maybe a couple of weeks before he's ready. And the hard part is not only when you miss the conditioning part of it, but as a quarterback, you got to take reps. Unless you're Tom Brady or somebody that's got years of experience, you can step in there and do that. College guys need reps."
Rodriguez admitted that he peeled off the quarterback run game last week because of the depth in the room and will likely continue to do so until he gets more guys back.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Flips 2026 Buffalo Defensive Back Commit Jayden Ballard
A New Running Back Option? Rich Rod Reveals One Defensive Player Could Be in the Mix
Kickoff Time, TV Channel Announced for WVU's Game vs. Deion Sanders, Colorado
Stock up, Stock Down: Evaluations Following the First Look at WVU Hoops
A Surprise No-Show: Jimmori Robinson Didn’t Log a Snap for West Virginia vs. TCU