Injury Report: Possible Changes Coming to the O-Line and Help on the Way at QB for WVU

The first injury report of the week for West Virginia and Houston.

Schuyler Callihan

The first injury report of the week is out for West Virginia and Houston, and while they may get one guy back at a key position, one position group could lose a starter.

Wednesday night's full injury report

West Virginia

OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker

DOUBTFUL: OL Kimo Makane'ole

QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox, OL Malik Agbo

PROBABLE: QB Khalil Wilkins, WR Justin Smith-Brown

Houston

OUT: WR Devan Williams, WR JayShon Ridgle, DL Quindario Lee

DOUTBFUL: OL Jason Brooks Jr.

QUESTIONABLE: RB Stacy Sneed

My two cents

Great news for the Mountaineers that Khalil Wilkins is on track to be available in this week's game. Don't get me wrong, it's the Scotty Fox show, but it's nice to have a little more depth at quarterback and could also allow Rich Rodriguez to call a few more quarterback runs to open up the offense. Last week, he pulled back from doing so because Max Brown was the only scholarship quarterback available on the bench, and even he still wasn't 100% healthy.

Along the offensive line, right tackle Malik Agbo being questionable isn't ideal, and from the way Rodriguez talked about it earlier in the week, it's likely that they turn back to Ty'Kieast Crawford, who started the first seven games of the season. Agbo did some nice things in pass protection, but needs work in the run game, and that improvement (right now) is only going to happen with more reps.

Starting right guard Kimo Makane'ole has had a brutal season, and perhaps this will be an opportunity for Josh Aisosa to step in and show what he can do. The Oklahoma transfer has only appeared in 37 offensive snaps this season, but does have a 74 pass block grade, not allowing a single pressure. Like many of his friends along the o-line, he's not performed well when the ball is kept on the ground, turning in a grade of 51, according to the folks at Pro Football Focus.

