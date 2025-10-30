Injury Report: Possible Changes Coming to the O-Line and Help on the Way at QB for WVU
The first injury report of the week is out for West Virginia and Houston, and while they may get one guy back at a key position, one position group could lose a starter.
Wednesday night's full injury report
West Virginia
OUT: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Tye Edwards, WR Jaden Bray, OL Cooper Young, S Julien Horton, S Jordan Walker
DOUBTFUL: OL Kimo Makane'ole
QUESTIONABLE: WR Preston Fox, OL Malik Agbo
PROBABLE: QB Khalil Wilkins, WR Justin Smith-Brown
Houston
OUT: WR Devan Williams, WR JayShon Ridgle, DL Quindario Lee
DOUTBFUL: OL Jason Brooks Jr.
QUESTIONABLE: RB Stacy Sneed
My two cents
Great news for the Mountaineers that Khalil Wilkins is on track to be available in this week's game. Don't get me wrong, it's the Scotty Fox show, but it's nice to have a little more depth at quarterback and could also allow Rich Rodriguez to call a few more quarterback runs to open up the offense. Last week, he pulled back from doing so because Max Brown was the only scholarship quarterback available on the bench, and even he still wasn't 100% healthy.
Along the offensive line, right tackle Malik Agbo being questionable isn't ideal, and from the way Rodriguez talked about it earlier in the week, it's likely that they turn back to Ty'Kieast Crawford, who started the first seven games of the season. Agbo did some nice things in pass protection, but needs work in the run game, and that improvement (right now) is only going to happen with more reps.
Starting right guard Kimo Makane'ole has had a brutal season, and perhaps this will be an opportunity for Josh Aisosa to step in and show what he can do. The Oklahoma transfer has only appeared in 37 offensive snaps this season, but does have a 74 pass block grade, not allowing a single pressure. Like many of his friends along the o-line, he's not performed well when the ball is kept on the ground, turning in a grade of 51, according to the folks at Pro Football Focus.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Houston Preview + Prediction
NCAA Tournament in Year One? Record Predictions for WVU Basketball Are In
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 22 Houston
JUCO Defensive Back Opens Up Recruitment, Decommits from West Virginia
West Virginia's Win Probability vs. Houston Has Completely Flipped Since the Preseason