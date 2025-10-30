WVU QB Scotty Fox Draws an Interesting Comparison to NFL Rookie
It's still too early to assume Scotty Fox Jr. is the quarterback of the future for West Virginia, but after last week's performance against TCU, there's reason to believe he could ultimately become that guy.
On this morning's episode of The Walk Thru Game Day Show, former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon revealed that he sees a comparison between Fox and someone at the next level.
"You know who Scotty Fox reminds me of? And listen, I don't want everybody to beat me up when I say it... I am a fan of this young man, and he happens to be the starting quarterback, and I'm not a fan of the team, but I am a fan of this particular player. He is a rookie, and he's starting for the New York Giants, Jaxon Dart. To me, he has a little Jaxson Dart in his game. He gets the ball out quick, he's Cool Hand Luke under pressure, and he'll move around just enough to get in position to make a throw or run. He makes those decisions real quick. He reminds me a little bit of Jaxon, a little bit."
As far as measurables go, the two are pretty comparable. In Dart's freshman year at USC, he was listed a 6'3", 215 pounds. Scotty Fox? 6'2", 215 lbs. However, Dart either shrank an inch or USC tried to boost his morale because Dart's NFL measurements are 6'2", 223 lbs.
From a body standpoint, they entered college at the exact same spot, and with three more years left in Morgantown, one can assume Fox will pack on another 10-12 pounds as he builds more muscle and fills out his frame, putting him right in the same spot as Dart coming out of school.
In Dart's first collegiate start, he threw for 391 yards in a win over Washington State. While last week was Fox's second start, it was the first game he started and finished, and the only WVU QB to do so this season, for that matter, and all he did was throw for 301 yards, shattering a program record for a freshman.
There's still a lot of ball to be played this season, but it's easy to see why Eugene has this comp. Here are a few other stats that are close in comparison, at the moment.
QB Comparison
Dart (2021)
Fox (2025)
Completion %
61.9%
59.1%
Passer Rating
132.5
127.3
% of Passes Intercepted
2.6%
3%
Yards Per Attempt
7.2
7.1
TD %
4.8
4.5%
If Fox is able to become half the player Dart is, the Mountaineers will be in good shape over the next few years.
