Stock Up, Stock Down: Evaluations From West Virginia's Loss to Ohio State

A tough one for West Virginia to swallow tonight, falling to Ohio State in double overtime 89-88, dropping them to 8-4 on the season.

Now, let's take a look at the last WVU basketball stock report.

Stock Up: Honor Huff

The dude is just downright special. Ohio State was glued to him in the first half, but he eventually popped free in the second half and in overtime, and there was just nothing the Buckeyes could do. I know he's got a lot going against him in terms of his shot at the next level, mainly because of his size, but man, if he continues to knock down highly contested, high difficulty shots like that all year in the Big 12, he may get a look.

Stock Down: Ross Hodge hype

I'll admit, I jumped the gun a little bit, and I usually am more patient, but I figured that WVU would eventually have a second and third consistent scorer emerge, which would give them the offensive firepower needed to close out some of these games. This group has now blown an 11-point lead to Clemson and a 16-point lead to Ohio State. Win one of those games, and you're alright. Win both, you're in a great spot. Losing both just can't happen. I still believe he can win here, but it's just not going to happen this season.

Stock Up: Brenen Lorient

Lorient was fantastic tonight on the offensive end, converting all seven of his shots, while also pulling down seven rebounds and dishing out three assists. His elite athleticism was on full display, particularly on those two dunks he had early in the second half. Defensively, he made a few nice plays, but when Ohio State backed him down, it didn't go all that well.

Stock Down: Treysen Eaglestaff

Just when you think Eaglestaff is going to snap out of it, he goes 1/9 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range. You can tell that it's a mental thing, and the confidence is just not there, and by the time he finds it, it might be too late for West Virginia.

