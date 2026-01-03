Division II Freshman Defensive Lineman Plans Visit to West Virginia

West Virginia is searching for help for its defensive line and will look at all levels for it in the transfer portal.

According to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports, University of Texas Permian Basin (Division II) defensive lineman Will LeBlanc (6'4", 300 lbs) has scheduled a visit to come to Morgantown. He will also take visits to North Carolina State, Washington State, and Wisconsin.

After taking a redshirt last season, LeBlanc quickly rose up the depth chart and into a starting role, where he was a very productive piece in UTPB's defense in 2025. He was responsible for 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery.

West Virginia currently has 14 players along its defensive line: Wilnerson Telemaque, Taylor Brown, Corey McIntyre Jr., Nate Gabriel, Brandon Caesar, KJ Gillespie, K.J. Henson, Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Cam Mallory, Darius Wiley, Jaylen Thomas, Gabe Ryan, and Quinton Goins. The goal is to add at least two more bodies to this group, preferably ones who have game experience.

LeBlanc will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

