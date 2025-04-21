West Virginia is Targeting BYU Wide Receiver Transfer Keelan Marion
Over the weekend, West Virginia picked up a commitment from North Carolina wide receiver transfer Christian Hamilton, giving the Mountaineers' offense another option in the passing game.
He won't be the last addition to that room, however. As a matter of fact, you can expect two more receivers to be brought in, at minimum.
One to keep your eyes on is BYU transfer Keelan Marion (6'0", 195 lbs), who recently received an offer from WVU.
Marion began his career at UConn, where he wasted little time emerging into a top target for the Huskies. As a true freshman, Marion led the team in receiving yards (474) and touchdowns (5), while finishing second in receptions with 28. His 2022 campaign was cut short due to an injury after just a handful of games, and at season's end, he hopped in the portal and landed at BYU.
During his first year in Provo, Marion was the team's fifth-leading receiver, logging 20 catches for 216 yards. His best game that season, ironically, came in BYU's 37-7 loss to the Mountaineers in Morgantown, where he caught a season-high six passes for 53 yards. Last fall, he was a little more involved, reeling in 24 passes for 346 yards and a touchdown.
West Virginia does have some healthy competition in the pursuit of Marion, though, as he's already been contacted by Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami, Oklahoma, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
