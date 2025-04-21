Mountaineers Now

Louisville Linebacker Transfer Darius Thomas Set to Take Visit to West Virginia

A big couple of days coming up for the Mountaineers on the recruiting trail.

Schuyler Callihan

Sep 28, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) blocks Western Kentucky Hilltoppers linebacker Darius Thomas (3) during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Over the next two days, the West Virginia coaching staff will be hosting Louisville transfer linebacker Darius Thomas (6'2", 212 lbs) on an official visit, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Thomas is fresh off a weekend visit to Oklahoma State, and following his trip to Morgantown, he'll be en route to Indiana for a visit with the Hoosiers.

While Thomas is transferring from Louisville, he's never logged a single snap at the Power Four level. He spent the first three years of his career at Western Kentucky, and after a breakout campaign in 2024, he hopped in the transfer portal and landed at Louisville, where he participated in spring ball.

The Miramar, Florida native played in eight games as a true freshman, tallying nine tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception, which he returned for a 42-yard touchdown against Middle Tennessee. He did, however, miss the entire 2023 season due to an undisclosed injury, but bounced back strong in 2024. In Thomas's final season with the Hilltoppers, he totaled 54 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, a forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

Due to missing the 2023 season, Thomas will have two years of eligibility remaining.

