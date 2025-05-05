BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Another SEC Transfer Offensive Lineman
One thing that has been apparent this spring transfer cycle is that West Virginia was not pleased with the overall depth of the offensive line in spring practice. They have now added six new offensive linemen since the end of spring practice, with the newest one coming today from Tennessee transfer Ayden Bussell.
Bussell was a member of the 2023 class, and took a redshirt in his first season with the Vols. In the 2024 season he made appearances in three games, logging 62 snaps. He played exclusively at right guard and finished the season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 72.4. His best game was versus Kent State where he played 31 snaps and finished with a 80.2 game grade.
The 6'5" 300-pound line from Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, was a three-star recruit out of high school. He held offers from Tennessee, Cincinnati, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky, Memphis, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tulane, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.
Since Rich Rodriguez took over the Mountaineers have now added Ayden Bussell (Tennessee), Donovan Haslam (Austin Peay), Carson Lee (Mississippi State), Josh Aisosa (Oklahoma), Malik Agbo (Texas), Mickel Clay (North Alabama), Robby Martin (NC State), Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), and Kimo Makane'ole (LSU) from the transfer portal.
