West Virginia to Host Former North Carolina Four-Star Wide Receiver for Visit
Cam Vaughn, Jaden Bray, Rodney Gallagher III, Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie, and Oran Singleton Jr. are currently the top options for West Virginia in the wide receiver room, and while that could seem like enough, head coach Rich Rodriguez has made it clear that he needs more bodies in that room.
The Mountaineers could add anywhere from two to three new receivers through the portal and perhaps more, depending on how confident Rodriguez is in the guys who are in place.
In the portal, momentum is gaining between WVU and former North Carolina receiver Christian Hamilton (6'0", 175 lbs), who is scheduled to visit campus in the near future, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.
In his first two seasons in Chapel Hill, Hamilton combined for 10 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. He took a redshirt in 2023 and then worked his way into limited action this past season as a redshirt freshman.
The Hickory Ridge (Harrisburg, NC) standout was a four-star recruit who collected offers from Auburn, Boston College, Clemson, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, NC State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
