Ohio Linebacker Transfer Shay Taylor is on an Official Visit at West Virginia
Shay Taylor, out of Ohio, entered the transfer portal on April 11th as a graduate transfer. Since then, he has received a number of offers from schools like Wake Forest, Charlotte, San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and others.
The Mountaineers also swooped in with an offer, looking to land a commitment from the MAC All-Conference Linebacker in recent days. The good news for West Virginia is that Shay was already familiar with the program before the offer.
"It was definitely one of the schools that I looked up to since I was a kid. That and it's not too far from home, which is important," said the Mount Perry, Ohio native.
The 6'3" 232-pound linebacker was a three-star recruit out of high school when he pledged his commitment to the Bobcats. He played three seasons at Ohio and had 95 tackles, 40 solo, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception, which resulted in a touchdown. He has logged 724 career defensive snaps.
Per Pro Football Focus he had an overall player grade of 79.1 in 2024. He excelled in both the run and pass game with respective grades of 76.5 and 72.5. He was also credited with an impressive 37 run stops, and only a 15.6% missed tackle percentage.
Shay has already began his Official Visit to WVU, and he tells me he would also like to visit both Wake Forest and Charlotte.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Tight End Jack Sammarco Enters the Transfer Portal
2026 WR Jeffar Jean-Noel Backs Off of Commitment to West Virginia
Evan Powell Becomes Third Member of WVU's 2025 Class to Land at Another School
Two Underclassmen on West Virginia's O-Line Enter the Transfer Portal