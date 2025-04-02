WVU Expresses Interest in Michigan State Transfer, Former Four-Star Recruit
One of the several recruits new West Virginia men's basketball coach Ross Hodge has reached out to is Michigan State transfer guard Gehrig Normand (6'5", 190 lbs), according to The Portal Report.
In addition to West Virginia, Normand has also heard from Bowling Green, Duquesne, Long Beach State, LSU, Ole Miss, TCU, Toledo, UCF, UT Arlington, and Wright State.
After taking a redshirt last season, Normand saw action in 13 games this year, mostly in mop-up duty with just two minutes of action per game. He's taken just eight shots in his career, knocking down three of them, including going 2/6 from three-point range.
While the production has been non-existent to this point, there's a lot of skill there to work with. This is, however, a former four-star recruit, who held offers from the likes of Auburn, Illinois, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin, Xavier, and several others.
As a senior at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, Texas, Normand averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game en route to being named a First Team All-State selection.
Normand will have three years of eligibility remaining.
