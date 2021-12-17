Skip to main content
    WVU Football Announces 2022 Early Enrollees

    There will be a handful of newcomers in the WVU football program come January.
    Author:

    On Friday morning, WVU football confirmed the list of 2022 signees who will be enrolling in January and will be able to participate in winter workouts and spring football. 

    By clicking on each player's name, it will take you to their national signing day profile which includes their list of offers, evaluation, player bio, and playing time projection.

    CB Mumu Bin-Wahad

    DL Aric Burton

    RB Lyn-J Dixon

    LB Lee Kpogba

    QB Nicco Marchiol

    Read More

    S Mar'Ques "Hershey" McLaurin

    P Oliver Straw

    WR Jarel Williams

    CB Tyrin Woodby

