WVU Football Announces 2022 Early Enrollees

On Friday morning, WVU football confirmed the list of 2022 signees who will be enrolling in January and will be able to participate in winter workouts and spring football.

By clicking on each player's name, it will take you to their national signing day profile which includes their list of offers, evaluation, player bio, and playing time projection.

CB Mumu Bin-Wahad

DL Aric Burton

RB Lyn-J Dixon

LB Lee Kpogba

QB Nicco Marchiol

S Mar'Ques "Hershey" McLaurin

P Oliver Straw

WR Jarel Williams

CB Tyrin Woodby

