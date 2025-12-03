WVU Lands Big, Physical JUCO Corner Da’mun Allen on Signing Day

JUCO cornerback Da’mun Allen finalized his commitment on Wednesday by submitting his National Letter of Intent, officially joining the the West Virginia University football program and bringing a skill set built to challenge the Big 12’s top passing attacks.

Height: 6’3” Weight: 200

Hometown: Sanford, FL

Junior College: Hutchinson CC (KS)

Other offers: Akron, Alabama State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida A&M, Gardner-Webb, Marshall, Missouri State, Old Dominion, Stephen F. Austin, Tulsa, UMass, Western Michigan

Scouting Report

Allen plays with something to prove, and it shows on the tape. He brings the ideal size the coaching staff covets at cornerback — big, physical, and built to disrupt receivers at the line of scrimmage. He has the skill set to excel in press coverage, using his strength and length to reroute opponents, but he’s just as effective when playing off the ball. His closing speed allows him to make a play on the ball, and he has the awareness to diagnose routes quickly and anticipate breaks before they happen.

Allen’s physicality stands out immediately. He delivers pop on contact, making him a reliable force in run support and a defender who isn’t afraid to come downhill and finish plays. He covers a lot of ground with fluid strides and carries enough speed to stay with receivers down the sideline while maintaining balance through hand-fighting. With his combination of toughness, size, range, and developing instincts, Allen profiles as a corner with all-conference potential and the upside to become a defensive cornerstone.

Projected Playing Time

Allen projects as someone who can compete for rotational snaps right away, with a realistic path to carving out a consistent role as he settles into the system. His versatility — being able to match up in press or off-man and hold his own against the run — gives the coaching staff flexibility and increases the likelihood that he becomes a regular contributor in year one, and possibly poised for postseason accolades in his second season, with a full offseason with the strength and conditioning staff.

