WVU Strengthens Defensive Secondary with UNLV Transfer

The West Virginia University football program has received a commitment from UNLV cornerback Andrew Powdrell.

The Woodland, Texas, native spent one season with the Rebels, emerging as a key contributor in the secondary. During the 2025 season, Powdrell totaled 63 tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and recorded five pass deflections.

Prior to his time at UNLV, played two seasons at Montana State. In his final year with the Bobcats, he earned Second Team All-Big Sky honors after appearing in all 16 games and starting the final 14 contests. He finished the season with 41 tackles, including two for loss, and ranked second on the team with seven pass breakups before transferring to UNLV following the season.

As a true freshman at Montana State, Powdrell played in 11 games with two starts, quickly emerging as a reliable presence in the secondary. He recorded 18 tackles and two pass breakups, highlighted by a season-high five tackles against Montana.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr. (Oklahoma), RB Cam Cook (Jacksonville State), WR DJ Epps (Troy), WR Prince Strachan (USC), DL Will LeBlanc (Texas Permian Basin), EDGE David Afogho (Bowling Green), LB Malachi Hood (Illinois), LB Isaiah Patterson (UNLV), LB Tyler Stolsky (Florida Atlantic), CB Geimere Latimer (Wisconsin), CB Maliek Hawkins (Oklahoma), CB, Andrew Powdrell, S Kamari Wilson (Memphis).

